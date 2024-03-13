Crawley man aims to complete London marathon as part of teenage wish list
Matt Thomas, 30, from Crawley, put together his three-item shortlist when he was just 16 years old, it included climbing a mountain; completing a bungee jump and running the London Marathon.
He said: “After running six half marathons, I am familiar with long distance running and I figured it was the time to enter my toughest test yet, something I have on my wish list which I set myself in my teenage years
“To be able to attempt the challenge whilst raising money for QEF makes it all the more special though as my dad works for the charity, and it is a cause close to our family’s heart as my sister has struggled through her adolescent years with a disability which impacts her mobility. QEF provides people with opportunity through all the amazing services it offers, and this is something that is really important to me.
QEF supports disabled people of all ages and those with acquired neurological disabilities to achieve their potential and be as independent as possible. The charity currently supports almost 10,000 disabled children and adults annually and has recently built its Care and Rehabilitation Centre in the heart of Surrey which is a modern and comfortable centre of neuro rehabilitation expertise.
Matt will be joining the tens of thousands of runners. who will be taking place in the race on Sunday 21st April and hopes to raise £2,000.
Sarah Thompson, events, community and partnership executive at QEF said: “We are very grateful to Matt for his support. The London Marathon is a real test of endurance and determination as the training alone takes months. Fundraising efforts such as Matt’s make a huge difference and allow us to continue providing our services to those who need it the most.”To sponsor Matt please visit https://2024tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/matt-thomas-11481?utm_source=EnthuseSendGrid&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=website