A man from Ifield has been served an eviction notice after his landlord increased his rent ‘by an extra £275 per month’.

Richard W. Symonds, 69, of Ifield Street protested against the Section 21 eviction notice on his flat that he has been living in for seven years. The property was first rented by Richard’s late mother and he moved in to become his mother's carer after she had a fall. The notice has caused him to be “shocked, angry and anxious, not by the rent increase itself - that is to be expected - but by the sheer scale of it. I would have to find an additional £275 a month from somewhere I know not where.”

According to the homeless charity Shelter, “A section 21 notice starts the legal process to end an assured shorthold tenancy.”

Mr Symonds continues: “This outrageous demand is causing me distress and adversely affecting my health.”

The landlord said: “We are certainly sympathetic with the tenant and understand his grievance regarding the proposed rent increase. However, some historical context may help to provide further clarity on the matter.

“The tenancy was originally in Mr Symonds’ mother’s name; she was the tenant in the property for a number of years. She was a very elderly woman and subsequently, as a gesture of goodwill, we kept the rental figure at an affordable price for her rather than matching comparable rental figures at the time. Mrs Symonds sadly passed away in November 2019, at which point Mr Symonds took over the tenancy at the same rental price. Crawley Borough Council agreed to financially assist Mr Symonds with the rent for a year in order to help him after the passing of his mother.

“Mr Symonds contacted Northwood in March 2021 to inform them that the Council had stopped assisting him with the rent and that the payments to him had stopped in November 2020. Furthermore, Crawley Borough Council had reduced his monthly housing benefit payment by £250.00; Mr Symonds was worried about falling into debt and potentially having to leave the property.

“As a kindness, we agreed to reduce the rent to £825.00 allowing Mr Symonds to remain in the property and also to reduce the financial strain - the rent has remained at £825.00 since May 2021. As it stands, this rental figure is well below market value, with similar properties achieving in excess of £1,200.00 pcm. Regrettably, this rental figure is not sustainable and even with the proposed increase, the rent would still be below market value.

“Whilst we empathise with the tenant, we have been very understanding and accommodating with past rent renewals. With the current economic climate, it is not financially viable for us to continue letting the property at a rental value that is below the proposed rental figure.”

