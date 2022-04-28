Crawley Museum announces new local-based project ‘Belonging in Crawley’ funded by Arts Council England

Belonging to Crawley is a 18-month project, running from April 2022 until September 2023 and will involve workshops with members of eight local organisations. The workshops will focus on objects that represent ‘belonging in Crawley’.

The organisations involved are: Crawley Open House, Crawley Foyer, Outreach 3Way, Diverse Crawley, Refugees Welcome Crawley, Crawley Town Community Foundation, Crawley Interfaith Network and Crawley Community Youth Service. Workshops will also take place at the museum for other members of Crawley’s communities.

Volunteers will then work with the project to design a pop-up exhibition that will take place in 2023 in K2, The Hawth, County Mall and Crawley Museum.

Project Manager Andrea Dumbrell, said: “This is a really important project for the museum and for the people who live in Crawley.

“We aim to expand the museum out of its walls, and strengthen our links with local communities. This will enable us to more fully represent the experiences of people living in Crawley, creating a space in which their voices can be heard and their experiences valued.”

Andrea will be visiting community venues to tell people about the project. She’ll also be holding project launch events on Thursday 19th May from 5.30 to 8pm, and Friday 20th May from 12 noon to 2pm at Crawley Museum, The Tree, 103 High Street, Crawley, RH10 1DD.