A new study has named Crawley as the joint eighteenth most fertile place in England and Wales.

A new study has revealed the most fertile areas of England and Wales and Crawley features with 1.97 births per woman, 18th highest across the two countries.

The team at Now Patient has revealed the most fertile areas of England and Wales, the areas that have seen the greatest increase in fertility rates, how the UK’s fertility rate compares to other countries around the world and also which areas of the UK are searching the most for fertility advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridge has seen the greatest increase in its fertility rate over the last 20 years with an increase of 58.33%. Following in second and third place are Bedford (29.81%) and Harrow (28.93%) respectively.

Crawley named in the top 18 most fertile places in England and Wales - according to new study. Picture: Google Maps

The UK fertility rate was at its highest in 1963 with an average rate of 2.81 births per woman. Since then, the rate has decreased by almost 38%, now sitting at 1.75 births per woman.

When comparing the UK’s fertility rate to that of 49 other countries, Israel’s current rate bore the greatest difference with it being almost 67.5% higher at 2.93 births per woman. In contrast, South Korea’s current rate is over 38% lower than the UK’s, standing at 1.08 births per woman, on average.