Crawley new town pioneer dies at the age of 97
Ronald Frei – known as Ron – was one of the new town’s first residents after moving with his wife Brenda from London in 1952.
The couple moved into a house in West Green and later moved to Northgate before settling in Langley Green where Ron died last week in the home he had lived in for 70 years.
Elder son Toni said: “He was one of the New Town's first, and I suspect longest-lived residents.”
Both Ron and Brenda had moved to Crawley as employees of Edwards High Vacuum, one of Manor Royal's largest manufacturers, which was relocating from Sydenham, South London.
“For the first few months of their Crawley life they 'commuted' by coach back to Sydenham, as the Crawley factory was being completed,” said Toni. “Both worked at Edwards for a combined 70-plus years – Brenda taking time out to raise two children before returning to the firm until they both retired on my father's 65th Birthday in 1991.”
After retirement, both devoted their time to voluntary work at St Catherine's Hospice – Brenda as a receptionist and Ron as a driver, ferrying patients and residents.
Ron gave up his driving duties in his 80s and dedicated himself to looking after Brenda, whose health failed her in later years.
She passed away in 2015, leaving Ron to spend the rest of his days quietly. "He was a lifelong supporter of Chelsea Football Club, treating their highs and many lows with equal sanguinity, and enjoyed watching snooker, with which he had an abiding fascination,” said Toni.
“Cheerful and optimistic to the end, Ron had seen the new town from its birth to the present day, and had witnessed the many changes wrought upon Crawley through the past seven decades. A life well lived.”
As well as Toni, Ron leaves another son Gary and four grandchildren: Jess, Zac, Tom and Lili. Donations in memory of Ron can be made to St Catherine's Hospice.