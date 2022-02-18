The annual event takes place from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday, March, 9, at Crawley College in the town centre.

Crawley Question Time takes the form of an independently chaired general debate and discussion.

The event will be hosted at the Crawley College

There are no set topics so attendees can raise any areas or concerns for discussion, such as Covid-19, community safety, planning, health, Gatwick Airport, parking, the economy and more.

This year’s panel will include representatives from Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, Sussex Police, the NHS and Crawley Young Person’s Council. Confirmed panellists will be announced shortly.

The event will be chaired by Mark Dunford, editor of the Crawley Observer.

The event is open to everyone: the public, business leaders and partner organisations. The views and comments expressed will help the council and others to plan work on improving services and the town in general.

Councillor Peter Lamb, leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “On 9 March, decision makers from across Crawley's public services will be available to answer your questions and address any issues you raise at Crawley Question Time 2022.

“Don't miss out on the opportunity to make your voice heard, sign-up today.”

To register for your free ticket to attend the debate visit: crawleyquestiontime.eventbrite.co.uk

Free parking will be available between 5.30pm and 9.30pm on in the Town Hall car park. Paid parking is also available at Crawley College.

If you have any questions about the event, email [email protected] or call 01293 438000.