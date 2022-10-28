Crawley Borough Council “refused a planning application from 3G Hutchinson to install a 15-metre monopole and all its equipment three to four feet from the wall of my property”, Karys Hughes, who lives in Bowater Road, said.

She continued: “It is in the most ridiculous location in Maidenbower. The appeal has many flaws including discounting six other potential sites, two of which were due to being so close to private dwellings, this could not get any closer to mine. It also discounts one for being at a junction.”

She added: “The report also goes on to state that the monopole will be in keeping with the area as trees will be able to cover it, but what trees? It also states that it would be in keeping with the area due to the number of three and four storey buildings in the vicinity. The road only had two storey houses on it.

“The pole and its furniture would be housed on a busy mini roundabout, which acts as the main route to two of the local schools. It is on a slope and the road is busy, cars do not slow down to go over that roundabout and therefore have the potential to collide with the furniture.

“I am also unable to find another mast so close to a private property anywhere in the country. This fight has taken its toll on me, I am off for the first time in my career with stress and anxiety. I know I need to keep fighting against this.”

MP Henry Smith and Crawley Borough Council have been supportive of rejecting the appeal but it has now been passed to an independent inspectorate, which sits in Bristol.

Mr Smith said: “This proposed mobile mast is too close to homes and I was pleased to join with local residents in opposing its siting there. I’ve repeated my objections during the appeal stage and trust the original decision to reject its installation is upheld.”

