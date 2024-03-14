HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Super Siblings in Crawley. SR24031301. Photo SR Staff/NationalworldHRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Super Siblings in Crawley. SR24031301. Photo SR Staff/Nationalworld
Crawley Royal visit gallery: Duchess of Edinburgh visits Manor Green College and Super Siblings

HRH Duchess of Edinburgh visited a Crawley school and charity on Wednesday (March 13).
Her Royal Highness first visited Manor Green College where she joined in with a cookery class and a DT class. The Duchess also spoke to Duke of Edinburgh students who are working towards their Gold expedition.

She then followed that with a visit to Super Siblings, a support group for children who have disabled brothers and sisters.

Photographer Steve Robards was at the visit. Here are his pictures.

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Manor Green College in Crawley. SR24031301. Photo SR Staff/Nationalworld

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Super Siblings in Crawley. Sophie from Super Siblings. SR24031301. Photo SR Staff/Nationalworld

