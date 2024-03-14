Crawley Royal visit gallery: Duchess of Edinburgh visits Manor Green College and Super Siblings

Her Royal Highness first visited Manor Green College where she joined in with a cookery class and a DT class. The Duchess also spoke to Duke of Edinburgh students who are working towards their Gold expedition.

She then followed that with a visit to Super Siblings, a support group for children who have disabled brothers and sisters.

You can see full stories of both visits here (Manor Green) and here (Super Siblings).

Photographer Steve Robards was at the visit. Here are his pictures.

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Manor Green College in Crawley.

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Super Siblings in Crawley.

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Super Siblings in Crawley.