Crawley Slimming World consultants meet national treasure

Local Slimming World consultants Tracie Gorringe and Lisa Hammer, from Crawley have recently had the pleasure of meeting The founder of the UK and Ireland’s leading weight management organisation Slimming World, Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret Miles Bramwell has recently been named overall winner at the National Business Women’s 2023 awards, as well as winning the Business Woman of the Year for a large business category.

Margaret collected the award, which was created to recognise women who have achieved significant accomplishments in their career, honouring inspiring innovators and visionaries, at a prestigious event held in London.

Founding Slimming World at just 21 after struggling with her own weight, Margaret launched her first slimming group in 1969 in Alfreton, Derbyshire, where the company is still based.

Lisa & Tracie with Margaret

Today Slimming World holds around 13,000 weekly sessions in community weight loss groups across the UK and Ireland.

Tracie Gorringe, who has been a Slimming World consultant for 23 years and runs groups weekly in Furnace Green, Gossops Green and West Green says: “ Food Optimising is our healthy eating plan, based on the liberating concept of Free Food. We encourage our members to fill up on those foods that are naturally lower in energy density(calories per gram) and also highly satisfying, which means they lose weight without ever feeling hungry or deprived and without having to weigh, measure or count everything they eat.”

Tracie also says “It’s an absolute privilege and honour to be able to help people lose weight and get healthier and the last 23 years have been a blast!”

Lisa Hammer, who has recently celebrated her one year anniversary as a Slimming World consultant and runs groups in Southgate and Ifield says: “I’ve absolutely loved helping my members to lose weight over the past year and I’ve had 15 of my members achieve their dream target weight too!”

Lisa also says “My members love being active alongside making healthier choices when it comes down to food. Our activity support programme, Body Magic helps members to overcome any barriers around activity. Members choose when to start and they set the pace, finding activities they genuinely enjoy, until regular physical activity becomes an intrinsic part of their daily routine. At the heart of everything we do lies our passion for treating every member with genuine care, empathy and respect.”

Tracie and Lisa are getting ready for a busy January and are looking forward to welcoming any new members to their groups. Tracie says “ Whether you’ve been a member before or never tried Slimming World, you will be very warmly welcomed at any of our groups.”

Tracie runs groups on Monday at 9.30am and 3.30pm at St.Andrew’s Church, Weald Drive, Furnace Green. Tuesdays 5.30pm & 7pm at St.Alban’s Church, Gossops Drive, Crawley. Wednesdays 5.30pm & 7pm at Crawley Baptist Church, Crabtree Road, Crawley.

Call Tracie for more information about joining one of her groups on 07768815287.

Lisa runs groups on Monday at 3.30pm & 5.30pm at Elim Church, Ifield and Thursday at 5.30pm & 7pm at Southgate Primary School, Barrington Road, Crawley.

Call Lisa for more information about joining one of her groups on 07873529308.