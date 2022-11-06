Crawley travels back in time for London to Brighton Veteran Car Run - In pictures
The ‘world’s longest running’ motoring event returned to Crawley – raising spirits on a rainy day.
By Sam Morton
21 hours ago
The town was once again chosen as the time-honoured halfway halt for RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run today (Sunday, November 6).
The event was in honour of more than 120 years of motoring history. Around 350 iconic vehicles took part in the non-competitive commemoration.
Featuring an eclectic mix of steam, electric, and petrol-driven vehicles dating back to pre-1905, the world’s longest-running motoring event was bristled with magical period drama.
Here’s Mark Dunford’s photo gallery.
