Crawley veteran gets much-needed bathroom adaption thanks to Armed Forces charity

National service veteran, Sidney Turner, 87, who lives in Crawley, had seen his health deteriorate over the years, but contacted his local SSAFA Branch in Sussex when things became too much.

Beforehand, Sidney’s wife, Shirley, had been supporting him with daily tasks, such as helping him in and out of the bath, but when she was also taken unwell, the couple needed that extra support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sidney completed his National Service in 1955, having served the compulsory two years with the Royal Army Service Corp, which was to latter become the Royal Logistics Corp in 1993.

Crawley veteran Sidney Turner, 87, has received a much-needed adaption to his bathroom after reaching out to Armed Forces charity SSAFA

In April 2021, Sidney was assigned his local SSAFA caseworker, Liz Gardner, who applied for assistance to help get the couple a walk-in shower. However, due to the pandemic, materials needed for the shower were delayed.

Despite this, the building work for the walk-in shower was completed in November 2021.

Sidney said: "Because of the work done by the SSAFA volunteer Liz Gardner in raising funds to pay for the work I was able to have the old bath which I could not use removed, and replaced by a shower which I can use.

"It is difficult to say how much this has improved my life, but it certainly has. I am very grateful for all her hard work.”

Sidney said: "It is difficult to say how much this has improved my life, but it certainly has."

Liz added: “It was a privilege to support Sidney, I hope that his story encourages other veterans that are in similar situation to reach out for support."

To find out more about SSAFA Sussex or to receive support, visit ssafa.org.uk/sussex.