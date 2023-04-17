We all face challenges, but for a wheelchair, user society can be a bit more challenging to navigate. A wheelchair is more than just a set of wheels; it can be the key to unlocking a person’s potential and the chance to lead a fun and active life while gaining independence and growing in confidence.

Rob Groves

There are some truly extraordinary people out there, genuine heroes. But there is one person I'm in awe of and that is my husband. Rob Groves (67yrs young) his Face Book posts and videos are shared 1000s, of times. He is a disabled endurance hand-cyclist, wheelchair Marathon man and plays wheelchair rugby Rob fights for disabled children, disabled dogs, saving our planet and fights for animal welfare all over the world. His story is so inspiring you must take a look at what he has done since becoming disabled in 2006. I feel I am a very lucky woman to have him in my life. Paralysed in 2006 at the age of 50 facing life in a wheelchair, he chose to fight preconceived ideas of just what was possible for someone who could feel nothing below their waist. There begins His amazing story and the beginning of an extraordinary new life.

This year Rob will be doing 7 full marathons starting with the London Marathon on April 23rd 2023. He will then do the Rungatwick on 21st May 2023 he was the only disabled wheelchair user in the race last year.

Here are a few of his achievements: 2014 hand-cycled from Scotland to London 600 miles raising £12,000 for Children in need, 2015 24 hour endurance race at Thruxton Motor Circuit, 2016 London to Brighton (7 times), 2017 Coastline Challenge 2, 500 miles in 27 days, 2018 Romania a full Marathon (26.2 miles) in his wheelchair to raise awareness of the many disabled children and an orphanage in Romania. 1000, miles in 12 days around the UK bringing awareness to animal welfare. He has completed 25 full marathons in 2021/2022. Rob has been awarded 8 times for his hand-cycling adventures

Rob Groves

During Rob’s Coastline Challenge in 2017 he is the only disabled hand-cyclist to cycle around England’s coastline 2,500 miles in 27 days raising over £10,000 pounds collecting over 109,000 signatures from children and schools asking our government for more education in our schools on climate change and plastic pollution in our oceans.

Rob has completed in many hand-cycling events others believed impossible and he proved them all wrong he made them all possible

Rob’s new project called Quest4hope giving hope to not only the disabled but also to the pollution in our oceans and bringing attention to the plight of our wild life. Rob’s role is to shine a bright light on the real heroes to those small charities that are doing the real work.

Please see below some of Rob’s videos of his life and his challenges.

Rob Groves

https://video214.com/play/fjRq1wW3wbmoMN5lqAq7vA/s/dark

https://video214.com/play/ermhw3s6qJCon0eqnGp14Q/s/dark

https://video214.com/play/gzxkOXRT1NVZfSFgVY8Ngw/s/dark

https://animoto.com/play/wLuh11w37qKT05JYt80lZQ

There is so much i could tell you about Rob Groves and his amazing Journey but i think you should take the time to speak to him yourself.