Crawley woman to run London Landmarks Half Marathon on late dad’s birthday

A university student from Crawley is preparing to run a half marathon in memory of her father, who passed away last year following a heart attack.

Imogen Swift, 21, is taking part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon on April 6, which would have been the 58th birthday of her father, Jonathan.

In May last year, Jonathan was on holiday in Germany with his wife, Colette, when he suffered a heart attack while asleep in their hotel room.

Colette immediately raised the alarm, and a hotel worker performed CPR after Jonathan went into cardiac arrest. He was then taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma.

After being alerted to the emergency, Imogen – who had been housesitting for her parents – immediately flew to Germany. But after four days in hospital, with no prospect of recovery, the family made the painful decision to withdraw life support.

Ten months later, Imogen says she is still adjusting to life without her father.

She said: “I’ll be watching television with my mum, and sometimes I still expect him to walk in and ask what we’re doing

“It’s strange not being able to talk to him about things. Dad worked from home, so I was always able to ring or text him if I needed advice.

“I think it has helped that he didn’t pass away at home. My mum and I thought it would be difficult to see his belongings and be reminded of him. However, we’ve actually found comfort in having his things around.”

Losing her father so suddenly made Imogen determined to raise awareness and fundraise for the British Heart Foundation (BHF). When she saw the date of the half marathon, she felt compelled to sign up.

Imogen said: “Every anniversary has been hard. Just after Dad died, it was Father’s Day. Then it was Christmas. Every time there’s a day like that, it’s a reminder that he’s no longer here.

“By doing something meaningful on his birthday, I hope I can turn the day into a celebration of his life.”

In Crawley, 16 people die each year from heart and circulatory conditions. The BHF is the largest independent funder of cardiovascular research in the UK.

Megan Stewart, senior events executive at the BHF, expressed her sympathy for Imogen’s loss.

She said: “One of the cruelties of heart disease is the way it can suddenly rob families of loved ones without any warning.

“Too many families across the UK know this pain. That’s why I’m sure your dad would be very proud of what you’re doing to help prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.”

To support Imogen’s fundraising effor, visit: justgiving.com/page/imogen-swift-1723578129293