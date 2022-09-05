Crawley’s ‘Save West of Ifield’ campaign group takes on fundraising walk
A group of 24 walkers turned out on the Bank Holiday (Sunday, August 28) to take part in a fundraising walk to support the Save West of Ifield (SWOI) campaign group.
SWOI is campaigning against Homes England and Horsham District Council’s proposed building of new homes around the west of Crawley from Ifield, through to Faygate.
The organised walk covered around 10km starting at the Plough Ifield, taking well-earned refreshments at The Lamb in Lambs Green, before heading south and along to Kilnwood Lane.
Cathy Durrant, vice-chair of SWOI said: "We are delighted that so many people attended the walk to see just what will be lost in terms of nature, wildlife and heritage if the proposed development goes ahead.
“We would like to thank all those who attended and worked to make the walk possible.”
Over £700 was raised for the campaign.
For details of future walks and events please contact [email protected]