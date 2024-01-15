The great and the good from the ice cream world will gather once again at the industry's hugely anticipated annual show – and Katy Alston, president of organisers the Ice Cream Alliance, says it has never been tougher to choose award winners.

The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2024 – a trade body event that takes place in Harrogate, north Yorkshire, between February 6 and 8 – showcases a tasty assortment of ice cream varieties, as well as a wide choice of equipment and supplies. And organisers say it is set to be the biggest yet.

More than 2,500 trade industry professionals will visit the show to seek out many international brands whilst immersing themselves in a superb programme of industry talks.

But the crowning glory of the unique event is the national ice cream competition awards ceremony, where those who have excelled throughout 2023 are rewarded for their endeavours with prestigious trade sector recognition.

Katy Alston, of Pinks in Bognor Regis

And Katy, owner and founder of Pinks Vintage Ice Cream in Bognor Regis, says it has never been more challenging to select winners of the prizes, such has been the competition amongst those in contention.

Heading in to the event at the Yorkshire Event Centre, she said: "In 10 years of being on the judging table I’ve never seen so many credible contenders. It's great to see both ends of our journey; those who have just started contributing and those for whom it’s been a way of life. I know my fellow judges, who range from those with years of expertise as well as fresh entrepreneurs, feel the same.

"Remember, these are the only awards credited with the backing of a trade association that itself is entering its eighth decade, so they are very much honours worth having for all sorts of reasons.”

Katy says the event, which is the only trade show specifically catering for both ice cream and artisan food markets in the UK, aims to support the industry as well as cherish those worthy of appreciation.

She added: “It’s the perfect platform to promote the passion, innovation and dynamism of these industry sectors by offering attendees the opportunity to explore business opportunities, build brand images, widen their knowledge whilst enabling the market to continue to flourish as well as absorbing the excitement of launching new products.”