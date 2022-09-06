Cricket at Bexhill raises more than £2,500 for mental health services

Taking place at Bexhill Cricket Club, the event saw Sussex Police come out on top after six exciting matches, with the NHS team coming second.

With a line-up of activities, including a BBQ, glitter face-painting, a bouncy castle, live music and a raffle, there was a strong turnout from the community.

Raffle prizes included local restaurant meals, tickets to a Sussex County cricket match, and a kit bag with pads and gloves from leading brand Keely Cricket, who also donated match balls for the day.

Charity cricket day at Bexhill

06 Sep 2022

Cricket fun day raises thousands to support NHS mental health services

Teams from the NHS, Sussex Police, Hastings Direct and Bexhill Cricket Club took part in a charity cricket day on 4 September which raised £2678 to support suicide prevention projects in Sussex.

The event, hosted at Bexhill Cricket Club, was in aid of Heads On, the charity of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust which provides mental health and learning disability services across South East England.

The event saw Sussex Police come out on top after six exciting matches, with the NHS team runners up. There was a great turnout from the local community who enjoyed a line-up of fun activities for all the family including glitter face painting, a bouncy castle, a band, BBQ and raffle. Raffle prizes included local restaurant meals, tickets to a Sussex County Cricket match, and a kit bag with pads and gloves from Keely Cricket, who also donated the match balls for the day.