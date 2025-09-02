'Critical moment looms over Horsham's future amid local government shake-up'

A critical moment is looming over the future of Horsham and how it will cope amid a radical shake-up of local government.

And, says the watchdog group The Horsham Society, the district needs to prepare now by supporting proposals for a new town council.

Society chairman John Steele says such a new council would protect and enhance ‘the unique qualities of our town and the many facilities that we treasure – our heritage, parks and open spaces, leisure and cultural facilities and so much more.’

Writing in the society’s newsletter, he says: “Local government in Sussex is about to undergo radical change. Next May we will vote for a mayor heading a new strategic authority, covering East and West Sussex, and Brighton and Hove. He or she will have funding and powers devolved from Government over housing, highways and transport, skills, economic growth, environment and climate change, public safety and health.

"A much larger council, almost certainly still under financial pressure, will be less likely to be responsive to the particular needs and aspirations of individual towns and villages.

"There will be pressure for uniformity of services. Parish councils – the proposed town council would legally be a parish council – will become even more important in advocating for their communities and may decide to provide more local services, either on behalf of the unitary council, or themselves.

“This is why it is so important that we have a parish council covering our town (to be called a Town Council).”

While some parts of Horsham already have parish councils, others do not. At the moment an area covering Denne, Forest and Trafalgar neighbourhoods – that is from the A24 in the west to St Leonards Forest in the east, and Chesworth Farm in the south to north of Horsham Station – has no parish council.

A public consultation on the creation of a town council in Horsham is currently being held by Horsham District Council with a closing date for views on September 29.

And the Horsham Society is firmly in favour. Says John Steele: “In time a town council might decide to take on services currently provided by Horsham District Council – particularly if the new single council was not interested in continuing them – but this would be something our local elected representatives would decide.

"It is no exaggeration to say that a bright future for Horsham depends upon strong representation by local people. A town council would give us – and future generations – that opportunity and help Horsham to respond effectively to the challenges ahead.”