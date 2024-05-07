Croft Meadow care home celebrates 100th birthday of inspirational WWII veteran

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doreen Cumberland enjoyed the celebrations at the Shaw healthcare-operated care home, where she has resided since December 2023. As well as enjoying a host of sweet treats, attendees were treated to a performance by local singer, Kim Bosner.

Born in Plumstead, southeast London, Doreen's early years were marked by resilience during challenging times. In 1941, she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) - the women's branch of the British Army during World War Two - and actively contributed to the war effort from within the War Office on Curzon Street, London, working on strategic plans to counter the invasion of Europe.

Doreen lived at home throughout the wartime years and endured nightly raids by German bombers during the Blitz.

Doreen Cumberland celebrating her 100th birthday.

After being discharged from the army, Doreen met Wally, and they married in August 1946. They remained together for 63 years until his passing. Their only son, Richard, was born in April 1949, but shortly after his birth, Doreen was diagnosed with tuberculosis and spent 18 months in convalescence to recover.

Over the next 30 years, living in Beckenham, Kent, Doreen adeptly assisted her husband in establishing and operating their own printing company. As a member of the Inner Wheel during this period, she actively raised funds for numerous charitable causes and provided assistance and support to a local care home. Doreen retired in 1986 and relocated to Steyning, where she immersed herself in local community activities.

During her time in Steyning, Doreen was a highly engaged member of the British Legion, contributing to fundraising efforts for their charitable causes.

Reflecting on the celebrations, manager Carmen Flueras said: "Doreen is a cherished member of our community, and her life’s story of service, endurance, and community care inspires us all. It was a privilege to celebrate this landmark birthday with her, her family and friends, fellow residents, and staff here at Croft Meadow."

The day after the birthday celebrations, the team at Croft Meadow also celebrated the 15th anniversary of the home, with a visit from Andrew Griffith MP and local councillors.

Ms Flueras added: “The team at Croft Meadow do such fantastic work so we were delighted to mark not one but two big milestones in quick succession.”