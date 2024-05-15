Crowborough commemorates 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crowborough Town Council invite the local community to come together to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings at an event at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, Crowborough on Thursday 6th June 2024.

The 6th June 2024 marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion the world has ever witnessed. Join us as we commemorate this historic day.

Proceedings begin at 6.30pm when there will be a recording of church bells, ringing for peace. This will be followed by a welcome from the Mayor.

There will be readings, poems and speeches and military vehicles on site to view.

D Day 80th Anniversary Event

The RAF Air Cadets will be doing a drill display and Sussex Police will give a police dog display. The Last Post will be played by Michael Beesley on the bugle and there will also be a live band. The local Acchord Choir will be singing for us as well.