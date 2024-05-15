Crowborough commemorates 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings

Crowborough Town Council invite the local community to come together to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings at an event at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, Crowborough on Thursday 6th June 2024.

The 6th June 2024 marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion the world has ever witnessed. Join us as we commemorate this historic day.

Proceedings begin at 6.30pm when there will be a recording of church bells, ringing for peace. This will be followed by a welcome from the Mayor.

There will be readings, poems and speeches and military vehicles on site to view.

D Day 80th Anniversary Event

The RAF Air Cadets will be doing a drill display and Sussex Police will give a police dog display. The Last Post will be played by Michael Beesley on the bugle and there will also be a live band. The local Acchord Choir will be singing for us as well.

All will be encouraged to sing the national anthem before the Crowborough beacon is lit in line with the lighting of beacons across the rest of the UK at 9.15pm.

