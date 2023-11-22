Crowborough pair's Everest challenge raises more than £1000 to support mental health charity

On Friday 17th November, Nathan Hobson and Chris Huggett climbed 8849 meters, the equivalent of reaching the summit of Mount Everest, to raise vital funds for Mental Health Resource.

Nathan and Chris, both from Crowborough, completed this challenge in 4 hours and 12 minutes and climbed a total of 29,435 steps using the steps machines at Isenhurst Gym in Crowborough.

Nathan, 48, was inspired to take on the challenge after losing a close friend to death by suicide in January 2022. He said, “Chris and I wanted to raise funds for this local charity because mental health is something that really does affect everyone, some more than others. We wanted to raise awareness of this great local charity who offer free services for anyone who is struggling.”

Mental Health Resource supports over 900 people every year, through their free and supportive projects including a wellbeing centre and outreach groups for adults and teenagers. The money raised will help the charity continue supporting people with conditions including anxiety, depression, PTSD, bi-polar and more.

Jen Williams, the Fundraising and Marketing Manager at Mental Health Resource, says: “Nathan and Chris are absolute super stars for taking on this huge challenge to raise awareness of our charity. They showed an enormous amount of mental and physical strength and we are so grateful that through this fundraising event, they’ll be helping us reach more people who need our support at this difficult time.”