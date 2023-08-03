BREAKING
Crowdfunder started by Eastbourne Swimmers Club for new electronic scoreboard

A Crowdfunder has been set up by Eastbourne Swimming Club to help raise money for a new scoreboard.
By Sam Pole
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:44 BST

The club, whose main pool is located at the Sovereign Centre, has started the fundraiser after being without an electronic scoreboard for three years.

So far, the club has raised over £4,000 from its £10,000 goal.

A spokesperson for the club said: “For the last three years we have been without a scoreboard at our home pool, The Sovereign Centre Eastbourne.

A Crowdfunder has been set up by Eastbourne Swimming Club to help raise money for a new scoreboard. Picture: Eastbourne Swimmers ClubA Crowdfunder has been set up by Eastbourne Swimming Club to help raise money for a new scoreboard. Picture: Eastbourne Swimmers Club
“Competitive swimming relies on technology. Frequently our swimmers can be separated by several hundredths of a second and seeing those instant times and placings is a huge part of racing. Recently the club has invested in the very latest touch-pad timing systems.

"Whilst these results are captured by our computer system, it is not instantly accessible to swimmers or spectators. We need to be able to publish race results quickly and accurately to the swimmers, their teams and spectators in the gallery.

"Imagine competing in a race and finishing so close to your opponent that no one could tell who touched first. The board is essential to swimmers and spectators. Without one our swimmers are having to wait for results. Without one we are unable to host competitions that appeal to the level of competition our swimmers need.

"All money raised will go directly to purchasing a scoreboard, installing and setting up the system and any upkeep that may be required.

"A new scoreboard is going to cost us £12k, we just had a presentation demo of what the scoreboard would look like and the facilities and benefits it will offer.”