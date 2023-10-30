Crowds brave torrential rain for Horsham fireworks but some say: 'It should have been called off'

Crowds of people braved torrential rain to attend Horsham Fireworks Night on Saturday.

But the event led to controversy over whether or not it should have gone ahead because of the weather after a man was hurt when he was hit by a loose metal bar on a fairground ride.

Horsham Sports Club, which organised the event, said that the incident was now being ‘fully investigated.’

The club thanked everyone who attended and said in a statement today: “The heavy rainfall made this outdoor event a challenge. The safety of the general public was our absolute priority and the event organisers and our pyrotechnic team closely monitored the meteorological weather map throughout the day and during the event.

“We completely understand the disappointment with the weather conditions however, we cannot cancel or postpone an outdoor event of such magnitude, which takes months of planning and organisation, due to the rain, unless there is a threat to public safety.

“We are aware an incident occurred injuring a member of the public on one of the fairground rides. We are very sorry this happened. The event medics attended to the man concerned. The incident is now being fully investigated.”

But David Tanner, who attended the fireworks with his wife and three girls, said he witnessed the incident in which a metal bar came loose and injured a man standing next to them. He said: “Any of us – including my girls – could have been struck.”

He said a yellow warning for heavy rain had been issued and added: “It may have been wiser to cancel the event.”

Others took to social media and said there had been thunder and lightning and described the event as ‘a miserable experience.’

Another said: “It should never have gone ahead, left early.”

But others spoke of their enjoyment. One said: “The fireworks were absolutely amazing and more than made up for the rain!” Another added: “Fireworks were amazing despite the torrential rain! It was character building!”

The Sports Club’s Chris Shambrook said: "It was wonderful to see so many people here supporting our major fundraising event, defying the very challenging weather to enjoy the spectacular display and our fun fair and refreshments.

"Hats off to our amazingly cheerful army of volunteers, office, bar and catering staff for ensuring that everything ran smoothly despite the monsoon."

1 . Horsham Fireworks There were sideshows, fairground rides, and food stalls Photo: Visit Horsham

2 . Horsham Fireworks There were side shows, fairground rides and food stalls Photo: Visit Horsham

3 . Horsham Fireworks There were side shows, fairground rides and food stalls Photo: Visit Horsham

4 . Horsham Fireworks There were side shows, fairground rides and food stalls Photo: Visit Horsham