Eastbourne Silver Band took to the stage on Christmas Day, performing a mix of traditional carols and festive carols for spectators.

VisitEastbourne said the annual performance is ‘the biggest Christmas Day concert in Britain’.

The Criminal Records made their Boxing Day debut and performed festive party hits to get the crowd dancing. The local band is set to return on New Year’s Day, this time with singer Joel White.

The Longman Morris Men also attracted crowds with a performance at the Bandstand on Boxing Day.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility and Community Safety, said: “This annual tradition is always an outstanding attraction in our seasonal programme.

"It’s the perfect opportunity for friends and family to get together and celebrate before their Christmas dinner, as well as being a real highpoint for visitors spending the festive break in our hotels.”

Crowds enjoy Christmas performances at Eastbourne Bandstand Christmas Day Concert at Eastbourne Bandstand.

The Longman Morris Men.