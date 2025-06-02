Crowds enjoy Horsham football club victory party - despite players' no-show

Crowds turned out for a victory party held in Horsham on Friday to celebrate historic wins by the town’s football club – but some were left disappointed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party – with music from musician Zak Williams, food and drink in Horsham’s Carfax – was arranged by the club and Horsham District Council to celebrate the club winning the Isthmian Premier Division and the Sussex Senior Cup.

It had been promised that Horsham FC officials, plus players would be attending with trophies won throughout the season – but the players failed to turn up. However, the club was quick to say sorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued soon after the event, club chairman Kevin Borrett said: “We at Horsham FC are overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible support our community has shown throughout the season and following our Men’s First Team’s historic double, securing both the Isthmian Premier League title and the Sussex Senior Cup.

Famed local musician and street busker Zak Williams entertained the crowds at the victory party for Horsham FC.. Photo: Visit Horsham

“The celebration event on May 30 at the Carfax Bandstand was a truly special evening, with 800-1,000 of you coming together to share in this joy. The vibrant atmosphere, brought to life by fantastic live music from Zak Williams and the tireless efforts of our volunteers, was a testament to the heart of our club.

"We’re deeply thankful to Horsham District Council, Gavin Hewins from Visit Horsham, and every volunteer who made this community moment possible, while also supporting local businesses with a busy Friday night.

“We sincerely apologise, however, for the disappointment caused by the absence of our Men’s First Team players at the event, especially for our younger fans who were so excited to meet their heroes. We understand how much this meant to you, and we deeply regret that this part of the evening did not meet your expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lack of players present has identified some communication lessons on our part, combined with half-term holidays, work commitments, and unexpected personal circumstances, as our players balance their lives as non-full-time professionals. Our players and management truly value the support you show them every week.

“Your passion fuels Horsham FC, and we’re committed to making this right. To make it up to our fans, especially our youngest supporters, we will hold an open First Team training session in July as pre-season begins. This will be a chance for families to watch training, meet the players, take photos, and create lasting memories with the team. We’ll share full details nearer the time via our website and social media.

“We’re so grateful for the growing number of supporters who fill our stands – you are the foundation of our success. Thank you for standing by us, and we can’t wait to continue the journey with you all next season.”

The event was a precursor to the popular ‘Friday Lates’ live entertainment organised by the district council which start on June 6 and take place between 6pm and 8pm with a wide range of local food and drink stalls on offer.