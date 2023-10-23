The newly re-elected mayor of Cuckfield is set to light this year’s bonfire.

Jem Lee’s second mayoral campaign was backed by Cuckfield Bonfire Society and raised the most amount of charity money at an election night on Friday, October 20.

The event was organised by the Independent State of Cuckfield.

Mr Lee said: “I am delighted to back for a second term as the Mayor of Cuckfield, which is a great honour. Last year’s bonfire was hit by terrible weather so my first aim to to make sure we are back with a bang on November 4, and raise lots of money for local good causes.”