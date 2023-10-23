Cuckfield Bonfire: newly re-elected mayor to make sure event comes back with a bang for 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jem Lee’s second mayoral campaign was backed by Cuckfield Bonfire Society and raised the most amount of charity money at an election night on Friday, October 20.
The event was organised by the Independent State of Cuckfield.
Mr Lee said: “I am delighted to back for a second term as the Mayor of Cuckfield, which is a great honour. Last year’s bonfire was hit by terrible weather so my first aim to to make sure we are back with a bang on November 4, and raise lots of money for local good causes.”
Cuckfield Bonfire and Fireworks to Music is at Cuckfield Park. Gates open at 5.30pm. Tickets are from www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/34536 (families £28, adults £10, children £5). The bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm. Fireworks start at 7.30pm. Parking is first-come first served, so visitors are advised to plan ahead and consider using extra facilities at Warden park School.