Culture Spark's spectacular opening: In Pictures Credit: Peter Langdown

Culture Spark's spectacular opening: In Pictures

The first event of Culture Spark launched at the Cathedral tonight (March 29) with an extravaganza of performances featuring some of Chichester's best creatives.

By Joss Roupell and Megan Baker
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:02 pm

See our photo's from the fantastic opening night of Culture Spark.

Celebrations will be taking place to recognise 60 years of Chichester Festival Theatre; 40 years of Pallant House Gallery; 30 years of Chichester Cinema at New Park’s International Film Festival; 10 years of the Novium Museum and the Festival of Chichester; and even more impressively, 200 years of the Canal Trust! All of the organisations will be holding their own exciting events as part of the season to mark this special year.

The next events take place at Medmerry Mill in Selsey tomorrow (March 30) at 6.30pm and the following evening (March 31) at the Cowdray Ruins in Midhurst at 6.30pm.

Click here for a list of our biggest events of the yearFor the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.

1.

Culture Spark's spectacular opening: In Pictures Credit: Peter Langdown

Photo Sales

2.

Culture Spark's spectacular opening: In Pictures Credit: Peter Langdown

Photo Sales

3.

Culture Spark's spectacular opening: In Pictures Credit: Peter Langdown

Photo Sales

4.

Culture Spark's spectacular opening: In Pictures Credit: Peter Langdown

Photo Sales
CathedralPallant House GalleryChichester Festival Theatre
Next Page
Page 1 of 4