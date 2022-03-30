Culture Spark's spectacular opening: In Pictures

See our photo's from the fantastic opening night of Culture Spark.
Celebrations will be taking place to recognise 60 years of Chichester Festival Theatre; 40 years of Pallant House Gallery; 30 years of Chichester Cinema at New Park’s International Film Festival; 10 years of the Novium Museum and the Festival of Chichester; and even more impressively, 200 years of the Canal Trust! All of the organisations will be holding their own exciting events as part of the season to mark this special year.
The next events take place at Medmerry Mill in Selsey tomorrow (March 30) at 6.30pm and the following evening (March 31) at the Cowdray Ruins in Midhurst at 6.30pm.
