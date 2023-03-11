Plans to almost halve lifeguard services across Brighton and Hove have been approved following a council budget meeting.

The £100,000 cut to the service will see lifeguard cover reduced to just the busiest beaches.

Previously, the council warned of "very difficult decisions" due to a £14m funding shortfall in its annual budget.

On Thursday, March 9, night, the authority approved plans to reduce lifeguard stations to the four busiest beaches between May and September - down from seven in previous years.

During the six-week school holidays, the next busiest three beaches will also get cover, bringing the total to seven.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, Mr Woolven, the senior branch officer with the union Unison, said he was "very concerned" about the cuts.

"The Brighton beaches are quite dangerous. They've got a number of factors that make them higher risk than other beaches," he said.