Cutting-edge stylist Daren calls time on innovative flair for hair at Lotus Styling, in Bognor Regis

The Lotus Styling team: Lou, Daren, Kate and Keir

Daren Terry has hit the headlines throughout his 41 years as the most talked-about stylist in Bognor Regis thanks to his passionate flair for hair.

Innovative Daren has gained global media attention for his extra-curricular artistry and his talent with hair has raised his profile as well as that of his popular Aldwick Road salon Lotus Styling.

From shaven heads depicting celebrities such as Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane (featured on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid), to trimming locks sky-high in a hot air balloon, the charity fundraiser has made the news from Japan to Jamaica and from America to Australia.

Now Daren, who co-owns award-winning Lotus Styling with wife Kate, is ready to slow down but will still be working with hair. His exploits are many and varied. Daren enjoyed great fanfare when he created an iconic art installation from 350 pieces of equipment including GHD stylers and hairdryers entitled the ‘GHTree’.

Daren is well known for his out-of-the box hairstyles, like this tennis-ball inspired trim.

And recognition came his way once again when the Hair & Beauty Community Awards invited him and Kate to attend a reception at the Houses of Parliament -- where ministers and MPs learned more about the hair and beauty sector and their contribution to our high streets.

But Lotus Styling, also well known for trendy and topical window displays that set horns beeping from passing traffic, will close its doors at the end of October. Tributes have flooded in from customers who say they have felt part of something special during their years having their hair cared for at the salon.

One such client, Liz Ware, has enjoyed four decades of Daren’s hair care -- since they were both 16! She said: "It has been a fun and fabulous journey of having many a hair colour and a style with your skill and talent! You should be so proud of the business you have built from strength to strength and I'm real lucky to have been part of your fantastic journey with it!"

Daren, who has worked as a consultant for BRAUN in London and appeared at Salon international, started his hair journey when he was still at school attending training evenings at Q in Chichester for eight months. When he left school, he was offered a three-year apprenticeship at that salon.

This Star Wars trim made headlines

After also working in a barbershop in Chichester for a year the lure of an up-and-coming salon in Bognor was too good an opportunity to turn down, so this was the start of his love affair with Bognor Regis. On 13 September 1989 Daren realised his dream of owning his own salon at the tender age of 21 and Lotus Styling was born.

He said: "We have had the privilege of a lifetime to provide your hair care for 36 years at our salon but all good things must come to an end. We have taken the tough decision to call time on our business. I am going to explore other artistic avenues and ventures while still doing some hair.

"Yes, there is a tinge of sadness because we will undoubtedly miss the clients, members of the incredible loyal Lotus Styling family. But we see this as a time of celebration to herald all that we have enjoyed and achieved together since we opened our doors for business in Argyle Road back in September 1989.

Those projects included a 26-hour world record for cutting hair non-stop as well as trimming locks sky-high in an air balloon. Charities have also benefited too from estimated £50,000 raised through ingenious and inventive fundraisers.

And Lotus Styling has also won many awards and accolades over the years as well as competitions -- they include multiple Phorest Client Experience Awards; the Observer hairdresser of the year as well as salon of the year and even the Comic Relief Hairdresser of the Year back in 2004.

Stylists and staff members have come and gone over the years but the core team has remained the same; alongside Darren has been Keir (33 years), Lou (28 years) and Kate (21 years). Daren added: "They have all brought their wonderful skills and warm personalities to enhance what we grew to know as the Lotus Styling experience."

*Daren, Keir and Lou plan to continue to welcome clients at alternative locations. Meanwhile, the salon is available for lease. Contact Daren at [email protected]