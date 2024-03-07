Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses and information about the incident.

Police said the collision involving a car and a bicycle took place in Goring.

The incident happened at about 6.20pm on Saturday, February 3, at the Goring Crossways roundabout on the A259, at the junction with Goring Street, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “The rider of the bicycle, a 51-year-old man, sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The driver of the silver Vauxhall Insignia, a 36-year-old woman, was not injured.

“Police are investigating, and want to trace anyone who may have seen what happened or those with footage. In particular, officers want to trace motorists who stopped at the roadside to assist the cyclist.