Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers investigating the collision, which involved a van and a pedal cycle, have appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “The collision happened at about 8am on the B2165 Northiam Road northbound at Ewhurst Green on Thursday, April 4. It involved a Volkswagen Caddy van and a bicycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The cyclist, a 75-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Police accident sign

“The driver of the van, a 32-year-old local man, was not injured.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling in the area at the time are asked to come forward.