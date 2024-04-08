Cyclist, 75, seriously injured in East Sussex collision
Sussex Police said officers investigating the collision, which involved a van and a pedal cycle, have appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: “The collision happened at about 8am on the B2165 Northiam Road northbound at Ewhurst Green on Thursday, April 4. It involved a Volkswagen Caddy van and a bicycle.
“The cyclist, a 75-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.
“The driver of the van, a 32-year-old local man, was not injured.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling in the area at the time are asked to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing: [email protected] and quote Operation Alton.”