A cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with a black Range Rover.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision involving a black Range Rover and a cyclist on Sunday, 15 June, in Hastings.

"The incident occurred between 9pm and 9.15pm on the A259 White Rock near the Source Skate Park.

"Both the Range Rover and the cyclist were travelling Eastbound at the time.

"The cyclist sustained serious injuries.

"Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage from the area around the time of the incident.

"If you have any information that could help, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1340 of 15/06."