Cyclists celebrate Horsham club's 20th anniversary

Members of Horsham Cycling Club – one of the largest clubs in southern England – are getting set to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The club was formed in 2005 when local cyclists Stewart Forbes and Keith Russell decided they enjoyed riding together – and it grew from there.

It now has well over 250 members and is affiliated to British Cycling, Cycling UK and a number of race organisations.

The club is member-led, relying entirely on its volunteers to lead rides, arrange activities and help at events.

The club is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a number of club rides on Thursday April17 – the exact 20th anniversary – departing from the bandstand in Horsham Park.

The rides will be of varying lengths and speeds but will meet later in the morning, mid-ride, for a congratulatory coffee and snack.

Club members are also meeting later in the day at The Olive Branch in Horsham town centre for a celebratory drink and cake.

Founder member Stewart Forbes said: “As a co-founder member I am amazed how the club has grown from about 30 members to almost 300 some 20 years on. All the hard work behind the scenes by all the club officials and committee members since day one has paid off.”

Club chairman Bob Wall said: “It is a privilege to be involved with such an inclusive club which caters for the needs of a wide range of enthusiastic cyclists. We are very much looking forward to the next 20 years!”