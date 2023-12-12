Dads dash through Hastings to support their mental health
The NCT Parents in Mind Santa Dash gave dads a chance to meet up, share experiences and spend time with family. Walking, jogging, pram pushing, or running, more than 30 dads and their family members all took part in the 1.7-mile race, which was suitable for all ages and abilities.
As a reward for their efforts, all dash participants were greeted at Stade Hall with hot drinks and mince pies.
The event also provided an opportunity to learn more about NCT’s support for dads across East Sussex. NCT Parents in Mind is a local organisation dedicated to supporting families caring for a new baby across the county. First time dads appear to be more vulnerable to postnatal depression. Twenty five percent of dads experience mild depressive symptoms and around 10% to 12% have a diagnosis of depression.
NCT’s new dad support is delivered by volunteers who access accredited mental health training to provide active, supportive listening services for dads from pregnancy until their child turns two. This friendly, non-judgmental, parent-to-parent support is available online, in person, 1-1 and in groups, via referral or drop in.
The team are looking for more volunteers to support new dads, so if you are interested in becoming a mental health peer supporter across East Sussex, please email Kevin Wishart, Parents in Mind East Sussex Team Leader at [email protected]