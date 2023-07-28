Dairy industry stalwart from West Sussex wins M&S lifetime achievement award

A farmer for most of his life, Mr Lock became the chair of the M&S Milk Pool back in 2016, and helped represent his industry colleagues in a unique retailer-producer-customer partnership. The milk pool model helps ensure producers are paid fairly and consistently per-gallon of product, and stabilises the value of dairy goods over a long period of time. In return, the pool members work to industry-leading health and welfare standards, assisted by teams of vets and farming standards auditors.

Judges said Tim’s leadership kept the industry afloat during a period of nationwide uncertainty, as farmers up and down the UK battled to adjust during the pandemic: “Over what has been an unprecedented time of volatility and market instability, Tim’s unrivalled leadership and knowledge have been a constant for both producers and M&S”, said Steve McLean, M&S Head of Agriculture and Fisheries.

“Tim provided a fair, unbiased and consistent approach to all challenges that were presented and his dairying knowledge and awareness of current affairs and new technologies have proved invaluable as M&S has strived to be at the forefront of industry standards. The relationship and ultimate respect Tim has from all producers has helped manage the change and challenges that the milk pool has experienced during this period and we are so grateful for his time, guidance and support which he unselfishly gave wherever, whenever and to whoever it was needed.”

Award winner Tim Lock, left, with Steve McClean. Photo M&S Select Farm Awards

Tim, along with his father, has been a tenant farmer in West Sussex since the 1950s, managing 1800 acres of arable land, beef and dairy until 2021, when the farm was sold by the landlord and Tim stopped dairying. Alongside working at the milk pool, Tim has also been a trustee at the Arun and Rother Rivers Trust NFU branch, and served as a NFU National Dairy Board Appointee between 2018-2021.