Dame Deborah, a former headteacher, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. She recently revealed that she is no longer receiving active care and she doesn’t know how long she has left.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 43,000 people are diagnosed with it every year in the UK.

John Anton, 62 from Hove, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2010 and has been in remission for eight years.

He had a history of Colitis since he was 31 years old, and when he was diagnosed with bowel cancer he underwent surgery, chemotherapy and targeted radiation.

He said: “Thankfully I have not experienced any further recurrence of my Bowel Cancer since we last spoke in 2019. I no longer have CT scans, but every six months my GP gives me a blood test to check my CEA levels and these have remained at acceptable levels. I very much realise I am one of the lucky ones.”

John is part of a Parliamentary event organised by Bowel Cancer UK and Deborah (Bowelbabe) to support the 'Early Diagnosis Saves Lives' campaign.

John with bowel cancer and mental health campaigner, Dafydd Jones.

He said: “When I first heard the news that BowelBabe's five year treatment path was finally running out of road, I was absolutely devastated, so sorry for her wonderful family who will lose a fantastic wife, daughter and mother far too early. But then came two bits of amazingly uplifting news - the incredible BowelBabeFund JustGiving page that has in the space of a few short days reached over £6m, and the totally unique story of her Damehood and Prince William visiting her in her parents garden to bestow her award, which just goes to show that Bowelbabe will be a great force for bowel cancer awareness in both life and beyond - and her legacy will help thousands of other BC patients well into the future... what a woman.”

Over 16,000 people die from bowel cancer each year, making it the UK’s second biggest cancer killer. However, the disease is treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early. An estimated nine in ten people will survive bowel cancer if diagnosed at the earliest stage.

The symptoms of bowel cancer can include: bleeding from your bottom and/or blood in your poo, a persistent and unexplained change in bowel habit, unexplained weight loss, extreme tiredness for no obvious reason or a pain or lump in your tummy.

He added: “I think I said this the last time we spoke, and it’s truer today than it has ever been.

Deborah James and Alsina - ex-Bowel Cancer UK CEO