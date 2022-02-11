Dame Julie Walters' emotional farewell to founder of Bognor Regis women's centre

Mrs Budge, who founded the charity back in 2014, will be moving to Wales later this year and plans to step back from her role as CEO.

The move marks a step into semi-retirement for Mrs Budge, who said she won't let go of the reins entirely until a new CEO has been found. "For me, I won't fully hand it over until it's safe," she explained. "This is a safe place for women, and I don't plan on disappearing to Wales without keeping an eye on it whilst there's not a CEO. Once they're in place, then, with all out staff it should work beautifully.

"It's an organic organisation. It's grown into an amazing tapestry of women who all have their own value and input. And the way we operate in here is so special. It's taken a lot of courage to come in here everyday, sometimes it's been really hard. But that's we have to do because that's what women do."

Dame Julie Walters and Julie Budge

Whatever her future, and whoever the new CEO turns out to be, Mrs Budge's legacy with My Sisters' House is secure. Staff spoke warmly of her commitment to and passion for the project: "She was always determined. This was her dream, her goal and no one was going to stand in her way. (Mrs Budge) has a real passion for what she believes in and you couldn't find anyone more strong-willed or dedicated," said volunteer coordinator Vanessa Buck.

Mamma Mia star Dame Julie Walters, who became the charity's first patron in 2019, echoed that sentiment: "She saved the lives of countless women," she said.

"Hopefully that will go on and on and on, because she's a wonderful person.

"But her legacy is also her bravery, her courage, her inspirational attitude to everything."

That's high praise, but it's well-deserved. From its humble beginnings around Mrs Budge's table, My Sisters' House has raised more than£1.5 million of diverse funding, employed 24 members of staff and supported 3,000 local women. It remains the only women's centre in West Sussex and, with the opening of a second branch in Chichester last Summer, it's set to get even bigger as time goes on.

It's no wonder, then, that, for Mrs Budge, saying goodbye to a passion project like My Sisters' House has been incredibly challenging. "It feels very emotional to say goodbye, because when you've founded something it's a part of you and I guess it always will be."