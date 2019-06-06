Dame Vera Lynn pays ‘special’ tribute to D-Day veterans for 75th anniversary

Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has paid a heartfelt tribute to the veterans travelling to Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

To commemorate the anniversary of the day, which saw more than 60,000 British troops land on the beaches of Normandy to fight the German forces, Dame Vera collaborated with the Band of the Royal Marines to record a message for the troops alongside a rendition of Sunset.

SUS-170530-101702001

Dame Vera, who lives in Ditchling, also recorded a special tribute to the men who fought bravely on June 6, 1944, changing the course of the Second World War.

A host of events have taken place around the UK to commemorate those who fought during the operation in 1944, paying tribute with military parades, flyovers, firework displays and festivals.

Read 15 fascinating facts you didn’t know about D-Day