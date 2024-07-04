Dance School Sussex competes in Suffolk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Local dancers from Lewes travelled to Pakefield Holiday Village in Suffolk to compete in Freestyle Dance.
The Dancers aged 8 to 18 years old train up to 10 hours per week and compete regularly around the south of England. The dancers compete in Solo events as well as Pairs and Trios, Street Dance and Rock n Roll.
The Dance Academy established in 1998 in Lewes has a long history of success with examinations and competitions.
he teachers advocate each individual dancer to develop their own dance journey, capitalising on their own successes and progress.
Freestyle Dance, unlike any other dance genre allows everyone to express themselves, plays on their individual strengths and boosts their confidence and self worth.
Many dancers have gone on to dance colleges and universities and had great careers in dance, which started from our studio in Lewes.
This year we are saying goodbye to Lilli-Mae who has successfully auditioned and gained a place at Addict in Leicester where she will be taking her Dance Degree.
Dancers train at Landport Community Hub and are well supported by friends and families of the dancers and of course the 2 teachers Charlie Dyball and Emily Baker along with Principal Wendy Baker.
The Dance Academy are offering Summer Dance Days during August as well as opening up their timetable in September to welcome new dancers into the dance school.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.