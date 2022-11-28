Dancing on Ice star backs SussexWorld’s campaign to help wildlife charity secure new site

Dancing on Ice star Jayne Torvill has voiced her support for SussexWorld’s campaign to help East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) secure a new site.

SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons with Jayne Torvill

The charity hopes to install better quarantine facilities while doubling the amount of animals it can treat.

Mrs Torvill, who has called the charity six times since moving to Heathfield in 1992, said: “We hear of centres closing but the wildlife isn’t going to get any less, it is still going to be out there and it still needs the help.

“I hope everyone locally, or even nationally, can support them in some way, however small. Every little bit helps in the fundraising.

East Sussex WRAS founder Trevor Weeks MBE

“If they can double the amount of animals they can deal with it’s super important that they are able to get a new premises and bring everything up to date so they can deal with everything, all the animals, as efficiently as possible.”

Charity founder Trevor Weeks said: “Having Jayne on board is great support for us. It is really what we need and it will really give us a boost to push forward with this campaign.”

The Olympic gold medalist added: “This is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. We want it to remain the same and we want the wildlife to enjoy it.

East Sussex WRAS founder Trevor Weeks with Jayne Torvill

“I don’t claim to know that much about wildlife but I do love to see them and I want them to thrive. It is nice to have experts who you can call upon to come and help you when you have a problem.”

He said: “Even we cannot cope with the workload that is out there and there is a desperate need for us to expand so that we can help the smaller organisations and really help all of those casualties that are out there.

"We want to improve that service and expand that service so that all of the casualties in East Sussex can be dealt with and that no animal then has to go into a vets and run the risk of being euthanised.”

