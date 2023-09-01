A resident is calling for immediate action to be taken over what he says is a ‘dangerous’ sinkhole in a Hastings road.

John Wheeler said a section of Priory Road has been subsiding for three years and fears a serious accident could happen if it is not repaired.

He said he has reported the problem to his ward councillor, as well as Hastings MP, Sally-Ann Hart and the highways department at East Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Shortly after my reporting this issue highways sent a team to add two bags of tarmac to fill the worst of the subsidence but since then it has become dangerously worse and no further action has been taken.

The affected section of road. Picture: Contributed

“I am aware that the road conditions in the Hastings area are in serious need of repair and Priory Road is no exception.

“However, this sinkhole first appeared in September 2020 and was superficially patched. It is in a serious and dangerous condition, with serious implications should a heavy goods vehicle, including a passenger bus or refuse vehicle cause a complete subsidence, as it is close to a pinch point and cars are regularly parked on the pavement to provide clearance for passing traffic.”