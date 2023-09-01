Danger fears over sinkhole in Hastings road
John Wheeler said a section of Priory Road has been subsiding for three years and fears a serious accident could happen if it is not repaired.
He said he has reported the problem to his ward councillor, as well as Hastings MP, Sally-Ann Hart and the highways department at East Sussex County Council.
He said: “Shortly after my reporting this issue highways sent a team to add two bags of tarmac to fill the worst of the subsidence but since then it has become dangerously worse and no further action has been taken.
“I am aware that the road conditions in the Hastings area are in serious need of repair and Priory Road is no exception.
“However, this sinkhole first appeared in September 2020 and was superficially patched. It is in a serious and dangerous condition, with serious implications should a heavy goods vehicle, including a passenger bus or refuse vehicle cause a complete subsidence, as it is close to a pinch point and cars are regularly parked on the pavement to provide clearance for passing traffic.”
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We received a report from a member of the public about a defect in Priory Road at the end of July, and made temporary repairs. A permanent repair is due to be carried in the next few weeks along with an investigation to establish the cause of the damage.”