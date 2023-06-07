A celebrity has given her backing to a Hastings ex-gang member’s campaign to have life-saving equipment installed in public places to prevent deaths from knife crime.

Danielle Mason, who is the sister of Jessie Wallace, famous for playing Kat Slater in EastEnders, is also an ambassador for Project Youth, which was set up by Carl Scott.

Carl said: "Danielle said the reason why she jumped at the chance of being ambassador for Project Youth was because she feels that all young people deserve the chance to be heard, as growing up with all the expectations of today’s world there is a lot of pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This in turn opens up the risks for young people to get groomed into serious crime, which poses other risks such as knife crime modern-day slavery, county lines and other gang cultures.

Danielle Mason. Picture from Danielle Mason

“It’s big news we have Danielle involved with our project, not only for our youth mentoring scheme but also now being able to be out there in the wider public raising awareness on our bleed control cabinets. We have a bleed control cabinet being installed at Bexhill Library on Monday, June 12 and then onto Brighton and Worthing.”

Danielle said: “I too have two young children and if I can help raise awareness to these such dangers maybe we can aim to make our communities a safer place. We will be helping to campaign for more bleed control kits around Sussex, as well as Thames Valley where we also have a lot of knife crime.

"Carl and Karla, who founded Project Youth, have worked hard over the last couple of years in their local community in Hastings to try and help mentor young people in making the right decisions and I’m grateful that I can be a part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle is a former glamour model who has rebranded as a housekeeping expert.

Carl Scott with Simon Yates, chief inspector of Sussex Police, with the new bleed control kit installed last month in Hastings

She has been a presenter for Ideal World and spoke on the Spring Clean Stage at this year's Ideal Home Show in London.

Last month, Carl featured on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) to talk about his campaign to have bleed control kits installed in public places.

He appeared alongside presenters Martin Lewis and Kate Garraway, as well as Dr Hilary Jones on the programme to talk about his efforts to raise awareness of bleed control kits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These contain bandages, tourniquets and a foil blanket, and are used in the case of someone being involved in an incident which would cause a catastrophic bleed.

The aim is for members of the public to be able to reduce the bleeding until an ambulance arrives, potentially increasing chances of survival.

Carl had been involved with gangs until seven years ago but now runs workshops detailing the reality of what that life entails.

He said in the past he had been ‘in and out of gangs’ for most of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl said on GMB that he had been stabbed three times in the past and had his best friend pass away in his arms after he was fatally stabbed.

Since turning his life around, Carl has dedicated himself to helping young people avoid a life of crime through his job as a support worker for drug and alcohol misuse.

He set up Project Youth, which is is dedicated to helping young people from the ages of 10 to 15.