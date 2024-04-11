Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dyer, famous for his role as Mick Carter in BBC soap EastEnders, showed off his soccer skills at the MKM Arena, Nyewood Lane, to help boost the coffers of My Shining Star -- children's cancer charity to support the financial need of families going through the trauma of childhood cancer.

And the Cockney actor, who scored in a 4-4 draw, thrilled fans by posing for selfies and signing autographs after he helped his side to a penalty shootout victory.

Calum Best, son of football legend George Best, played too alongside a mixture of media personalities and former Bognor players in the match, organised by Sellebrity Soccer UK.

Sheila O’Moore, 64, from nearby Barnham, said the fun-packed evening was a roaring success and that Dyer had been the star of the event.

She said: “Danny played to the gallery on the pitch and off it he was charming and had time for everyone. It’s a great cause and hopefully they have raised lots of money for the charity.”