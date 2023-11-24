Date set for British Heart Foundation charity shop's reopening in Chichester
The date has been set for the reopening of the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chichester after it was closed earlier this year.
The charity shop, on North Street, will reopen its doors on Tuesday, December 5, a new sign on the shop window claims.
Volunteers were forced to temporarily close the shop in September, after a car collided with the shop front, injuring three pedestrians and the driver, all of whom were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Repairs to the damaged shopfront and retail floor have been ongoing ever since and, when it reopens, regular shoppers can look forward to a revitalised new look.