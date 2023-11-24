Date set for British Heart Foundation charity shop's reopening in Chichester

The date has been set for the reopening of the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chichester after it was closed earlier this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity shop, on North Street, will reopen its doors on Tuesday, December 5, a new sign on the shop window claims.

Volunteers were forced to temporarily close the shop in September, after a car collided with the shop front, injuring three pedestrians and the driver, all of whom were taken to hospital with serious injuries.