​​The daughter of the founder of Gamleys has celebrated her 102nd birthday in Worthing – and on the same day, the 100th birthday of a teddy bear from the toy shop that she was given when she was two.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miss Margaret Lord recalled the days the family lived over the shop in Hove, where her father, Bill Lord, founded the chain of toy shops in 1919.

She said: "My parents had the shop before they had us three girls. We all lived above the shop for years and years. We usually did everything together, as a family. We met kindness all the way. People were nice to each other."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret was the middle child and she and her sisters Phyllis and Barbara were close. She recalls going to Devil's Dyke with her Dad to fly kites from Gamleys.

Miss Margaret Lord was 102 on Sunday. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

She was born to Bill and Sybil Lord in Hove on October 22, 1921, and lived there all her life until last year, when she came to Country Lodge Nursing Home, in Cote Street, High Salvington.

Carol Clark, from the home, said: "Her attitude and outlook on life is amazing. When she arrived with us, she stated 'imagine being 101 years old but I still feel I am young and working'. She is quite a character."

Margaret was given balloons, flowers and a lovely birthday cake to celebrate on Sunday and shared her birthday with the teddy bear she was given for her second birthday. Margaret said the bear came from Gamleys, of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing her memories, Margaret said it was 'unbelievable' that she was 102. She said she and her sisters went to Brighton High School and she enjoyed being in the Brownies and the Girl Guides.

Margaret added: "People came to visit. For my dad, there was a lot of paperwork to do. He came down from Oxford. Everything was all about work, they did their bit, and there was all the cooking and the housework. I went on to work in the shop, as soon as I could get out of school."