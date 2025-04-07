Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Journalist and former presenter, David Dimbleby cut the ribbon of a restored red phone kiosk in an East Sussex village on Saturday (April 5).

The author and broadcaster joined villagers and members of Bexhill Heritage, who worked to repair the phone box.

He thanked everyone involved in the ‘wonderful’ restoration of the kiosk in Normans Bay.

Bexhill Heritage said the once well-used kiosk was almost beyond repair, covered in rust and badly corroded.

Normans Bay K6 phone kiosk opening on April 5 2025. David Dimbleby, author and broadcaster, made a rare public appearance to cut the ribbon and thank all involved in the 'wonderful' restoration. Photo by Margaret Hayles.

It had a broken door that let the rain in and several windows were missing or cracked.

With the support of residents, Bexhill Heritage’s volunteers spent more than 100 hours meticulously restoring the last remaining red telephone box on public land in Bexhill.

Steve Johnson, chair of Bexhill Heritage, said: “There were once dozens of these ‘K6’ phone kiosks in every town across Britain. Designed in 1935 by local boy Giles Gilbert Scott they were firmly in the tradition of classical British architecture.

“Bexhill Heritage’s members are privileged to have brought it back to life and to honour a man who developed his love of design here in Bexhill.”

Normans Bay K6 phone kiosk opening on April 5 2025. Photo by Margaret Hayles

He thanked Rother District Council for support from its Community Grants Scheme and villagers for their enthusiasm and support.

Councillor Richard Thomas, chair of Rother District Council, explained he was once a regular user of red phone boxes, largely to phone girlfriends out of parents’ earshot.

He said: “The red telephone box is a nostalgic reminder of the past in an era dominated by mobile phones. Its continued presence on British streets celebrates design heritage, demonstrating how functional objects can transcend their original purpose to become cherished cultural icons.”

The Normans Bay Residents’ Association said it will take care of the box, using it as a book and plant exchange. Association Chairperson,

Normans Bay K6 phone kiosk opening on April 5 2025. Steve Johnson, chairman. Alexis Markwich, historian, and Simon Allen, project manager. Photo by Margaret Hayles.

Melanie Juckes, associate chairperson, said of the restoration: “This has brought our small community together. We’ve had a brilliant day in the sunshine. Our new kiosk will be well-used and we thank Bexhill Heritage for their hard work in all weathers.”

Bexhill Heritage will open another restoration at 10am on April 19, a restored seafront shelter on De La Warr Parade.

If anyone has a special memory linked to a red phone box, they can write to [email protected].