David Haw: 21-year-old man pleased guilty to gross negligence manslaughter

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the gross negligence manslaughter of a man from Forest Row who died following a boat crash in Poole Harbour.

Morgan Smith, 21, from Southampton, entered his plea to causing the death of Mr Haw at Bournemouth Crown Court.

David Haw went overboard a boat in Poole Harbour on May 2, 2022, and was found dead in the water 12 days later.

The case was adjourned for sentencing by a High Court judge at Winchester Crown Court on a date to be fixed in October and ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service into the defendant.

The body of Mr Haw was found in the water in Poole Harbour on May 14.

Extensive searches have been carried out by Dorset Police in the Poole Harbour area, with police specialist dive teams supported by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit.