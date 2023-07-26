NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

David Haw: 21-year-old man pleased guilty to gross negligence manslaughter

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the gross negligence manslaughter of a man from Forest Row who died following a boat crash in Poole Harbour.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST
Morgan Smith, 21, from Southampton, entered his plea to causing the death of Mr Haw at Bournemouth Crown Court.Morgan Smith, 21, from Southampton, entered his plea to causing the death of Mr Haw at Bournemouth Crown Court.
Morgan Smith, 21, from Southampton, entered his plea to causing the death of Mr Haw at Bournemouth Crown Court.

David Haw went overboard a boat in Poole Harbour on May 2, 2022, and was found dead in the water 12 days later.

Morgan Smith, 21, from Southampton, entered his plea to causing the death of Mr Haw at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The case was adjourned for sentencing by a High Court judge at Winchester Crown Court on a date to be fixed in October and ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service into the defendant.

Most Popular

The body of Mr Haw was found in the water in Poole Harbour on May 14.

Extensive searches have been carried out by Dorset Police in the Poole Harbour area, with police specialist dive teams supported by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident was launched with Dorset Police working alongside the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in accordance with established protocols.

Related topics:High CourtSouthampton