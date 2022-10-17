David Wilson Homes donates £4,000 to Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club for new van

The club has grown from weekly get-togethers to providing a range of services for veterans, including housing advice and furniture donations.

The new van will be used to support a variety of club outings and will also be available to other community groups, for a small contribution, to help with the running costs.

Ian Neville, founder and chairman, said: "We have strong local connections that will be boosted further by our purchase of this van, supporting the longevity of the club and helping further to bring together our community.”

Kimberley Benson, southern counties sales and marketing director, presents Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club with the £4,000 cheque from David Wilson Homes

David Wilson Homes has donated £4,000, continuing its partnership with the charity over the past four years.

Kimberley Benson, southern counties sales and marketing director, said: “It has been a pleasure to have worked with the team at Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club since its launch and we have been thoroughly impressed to see the club become incredibly central to the local community in such a short space of time.

"The van is a great investment for the members and will increase the club’s mobility to reach out to those who are further afield and in need of assistance."

Launched in 2018, the club supported veterans by delivering meals during lockdown and the demand on its services has continued to grow. David Wilson Homes, which is currently building its Ecclesden Park development in Angmering, has supported it since the start.

Kimberley visited the club at its recent drop-in session to meet with the veterans. These new sessions run on the last Wednesday of every month to give veterans the opportunity to find out about support offered by military charities and other relevant bodies, such as benefits advisers.

She said: "Alongside working with the club for the past four years, we also have a multi-year partnership with the RBLI to support veterans across the UK. We look forward to continuing to support ex-service men, women and their families and hope the veterans in the Littlehampton area will feel the benefit from having the van to expand their reach into the local community.”