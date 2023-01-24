A cat has been found dead by the South Downs Emergency Vets in Chichester.

The feline was found by the vets on January 19 and taken to their Chichester hospital.

In their post on Facebook, the South Downs Emergency Vets posted: “Our Chichester team received a deceased stray cat. We suspect he is likely a feral stray so do not necessarily expect to trace an owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was found on the A27 by the Shopwyke housing estate and is an unneutered male ginger and white, cat. No form of identification.

A cat has been found dead by the South Downs Emergency Vets in Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are missing a cat of this description then please give our Chichester hospital a call.

“If you have an unneutered male cat then we would urge you to book him in to be neutered without delay. So many of these sad accidents occur because a male cat is wandering looking for a female. The mating season will very soon be upon us so now is the time to act.

Advertisement Hide Ad