The swans were reported to have had a strain of avian/bird flu, leading to their death.

Following the release of the report, Chichester District Council said in a statement: “We’re aware that a number of dead swans have sadly been found at the top of the Fishbourne channel in the last week.

"This is very likely the result of Avian Influenza (bird flu) and this could get worse over the coming days and weeks, possibly affecting other species too.

Chichester Harbour Conservancy has reported that several swans have been found dead in the Fishbourne channel.

"Harbour users are asked to notify Defra if they see more than three dead waterbirds at any one location on 03459 33 55 77.

"Please let Chichester Harbour Conservancy know if you see any dead birds along the shoreline via email at [email protected]

"Avian flu is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the public is very low.”