Debate: Is Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium well-looked after? Have your say

Concerns about the state of Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium have been raised by a resident this week – and we want your views on the subject in the comments section below.

Maureen Sargent, who lives in Hastings, said she found the state of the cemetery on The Ridge ‘heart-breaking and distressing’ when visiting her son’s grave on June 15.

She said the issue has been going on for some time.

However Hastings Borough Council said the authority’s Cemetery and Crematorium and Grounds Maintenance teams take ‘great pride in ensuring Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium is well-cared for’.

Concerns have been raised over the state of Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium. Picture: Maureen Sargent

This week Margaret said: “It has now reached a point where the state of this cemetery is simply beyond neglect.

“The cemetery, which spans over 87 acres, should be a peaceful sanctuary, a place where families can grieve, reflect, and honour their loved ones in dignity.”

She said the area is now overgrown, with headstones left ‘dangerously unstable’ and grass left uncut for ‘extended periods’.

She also cited bins being were left overflowing.

The council said around one-fifth of the site is ‘intentionally left to naturalise’ and is part of a ‘long-standing practice to support local wildlife and pollinators’.

The authority added that since bringing the Grounds Maintenance contract back in-house, the site is now being maintained to its ‘highest standard in many years’.

It said it received ‘regular compliments’ from families and friends of loved ones buried or cremated there on how the cemetery was maintained.

